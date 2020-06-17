Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Price Target at $16.61

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.61.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 3.25. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $28.12.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 21.89%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $76,132.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $11,725,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

