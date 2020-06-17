Brokerages Set Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target at $47.19

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Peloton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Argus raised their target price on Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peloton from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Peloton from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $177,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Harbor Master Investors Hadley sold 434,211 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $10,642,511.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,493,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,644,876.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,082,743 shares of company stock valued at $206,178,063 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Peloton by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,740,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892,025 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Peloton by 478.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 966.0% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 2,118.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,050 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. Peloton has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

