Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Brunswick stock opened at $60.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.40 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

