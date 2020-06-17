BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Insider Leena Nair Buys 50,000 Shares

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) insider Leena Nair bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £56,500 ($71,910.40).

Shares of BT.A opened at GBX 117.70 ($1.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion and a PE ratio of 6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 148.41. BT Group – CLASS A has a 1-year low of GBX 98.39 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 212.25 ($2.70).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BT.A shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 182 ($2.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 120 ($1.53) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.59) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 179.38 ($2.28).

About BT Group – CLASS A

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

