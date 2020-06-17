Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

NASDAQ CALA opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $378.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.83.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,283,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $13,701,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,160 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,856,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,458,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 493,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 124,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 997,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 147,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

