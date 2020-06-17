Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 756,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.95% of Cambium Networks worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMBM. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 570.1% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 502,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after buying an additional 427,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 26.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMBM. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cambium Networks Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.67 million. Cambium Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Corporation will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.