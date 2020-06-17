Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 151.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Visteon were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after buying an additional 38,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 833,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 274,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 24.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 651,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,242,000 after buying an additional 127,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $27,818,000.

Get Visteon alerts:

NYSE:VC opened at $74.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. Visteon Corp has a twelve month low of $38.69 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.18.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.