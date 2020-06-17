Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 441.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.82. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.16 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.41). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Daniel Garceau sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $45,932.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68 shares in the company, valued at $4,153.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Autoliv from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered Autoliv from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.