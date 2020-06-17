Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Position in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 74.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,518 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 417,400 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RRC shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

