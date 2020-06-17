Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,265 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,512,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,527,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 228.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 69,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce H. Besanko purchased 20,555 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,553.00. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 19,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 42,255 shares of company stock worth $200,194. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 3.12. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.27.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.