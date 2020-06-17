Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $266,000 Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

