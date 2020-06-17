Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,419,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MKSI opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $122.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

