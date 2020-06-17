Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $312,000 Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 186,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Element Solutions by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Element Solutions by 15.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 778.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.87. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

