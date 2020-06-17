Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $326,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,907 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $44,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,458.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Wintrust Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

