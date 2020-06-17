Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $362,000 Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,258 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,976,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,642,000 after buying an additional 3,356,963 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 8,608,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 733,016 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 5,191,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,941,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,772,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,413,000 after purchasing an additional 433,196 shares during the period.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays downgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of SC opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 63.41, a quick ratio of 63.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.10. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.75.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 9.32%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, CEO Mahesh Aditya acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $74,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.