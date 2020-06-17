Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Okta were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 11.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 209,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,604,000 after buying an additional 21,902 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 66.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1,022,000.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 102,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,496,000 after buying an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.21.

In other Okta news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $5,898,362.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,254.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,434 shares of company stock worth $46,334,537 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKTA opened at $188.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.32 and its 200 day moving average is $138.89. Okta Inc has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $205.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative net margin of 33.34% and a negative return on equity of 44.99%. The company had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

