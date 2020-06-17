Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Lowers Stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 48.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in WEX were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 54.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in WEX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.69.

In related news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total transaction of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,218.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,292.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,878 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX opened at $160.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.38, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.91. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.