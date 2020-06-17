Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Makes New Investment in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 46.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 347.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Defiance Financial by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Defiance Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

FDEF stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $32.39.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Defiance Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

First Defiance Financial Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.