Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 479 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,192,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $67,033,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,706,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,720,000 after purchasing an additional 433,776 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $25,978,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 417,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,779,000 after purchasing an additional 279,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 366 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $26,190.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,166.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.47 per share, with a total value of $714,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,299,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,789,570.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 61,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,370,700 and have sold 7,936 shares valued at $798,288. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $99.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $153.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.16.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.26%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SYNNEX from $175.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SYNNEX from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cross Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

