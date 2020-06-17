Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGND. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a current ratio of 40.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.68, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.20.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 11,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total transaction of $1,321,804.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,847,603.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

