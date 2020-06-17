Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 54,798 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 88.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,798 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,647,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Service Co. International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,701,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,366,000 after buying an additional 580,921 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Service Co. International by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,946,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,642,000 after buying an additional 576,834 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after buying an additional 472,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,138,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,473,000 after purchasing an additional 383,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at $20,633,416.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCI opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

SCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. S&P Equity Research reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Service Co. International from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

