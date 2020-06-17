Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 204.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 66,542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

