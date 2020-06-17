Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $106,300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1,261.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 781,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,957,000 after purchasing an additional 724,275 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,389,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $173,106,000 after purchasing an additional 485,514 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,159,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $891,665,000 after purchasing an additional 378,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,983,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $247,004,000 after purchasing an additional 376,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

ALLE opened at $104.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.