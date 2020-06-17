Capita (LON:CPI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Capita (LON:CPI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Capita to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Capita from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 70 ($0.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Capita from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 115 ($1.46) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 68.43 ($0.87).

Get Capita alerts:

Shares of LON CPI opened at GBX 43.95 ($0.56) on Wednesday. Capita has a twelve month low of GBX 19.84 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 185.25 ($2.36). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.80 million and a PE ratio of -11.27.

About Capita

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.