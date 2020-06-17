Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Capital Power Corp (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92, 602 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several research firms recently commented on CPXWF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.83.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

