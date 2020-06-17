Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR) Shares Down 1.4%

Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$1.96 ($1.39) and last traded at A$2.07 ($1.47), 312,359 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.10 ($1.49).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.83, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.28.

About Carbon Revolution (ASX:CBR)

Carbon Revolution Limited designs, manufactures, and markets single piece carbon fiber wheels to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company's products are used in a range of transportation industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. It also provides associated engineering services, as well as sells tools related to wheels.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Revolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Revolution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.