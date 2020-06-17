Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) shares rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$21.15 ($15.00) and last traded at A$21.15 ($15.00), approximately 2,401 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$21.10 ($14.96).

The stock has a market cap of $559.94 million and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$21.05 and its 200-day moving average is A$26.95. The company has a current ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 54.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN)

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.