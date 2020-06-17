Cars.com Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,118 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 190% compared to the average volume of 1,075 call options.

Shares of CARS stock opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $419.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 203.76%. The firm had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cars.com by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra cut their price target on Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

