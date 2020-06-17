Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Casey’s General Stores worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 72.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $114.01 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.91.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

