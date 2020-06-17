Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) Trading 3.7% Higher

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR)’s stock price rose 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.22 and last traded at $8.44, approximately 81,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 665,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.14.

CSPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth $6,599,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at $2,089,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at $26,710,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

Casper Sleep Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

