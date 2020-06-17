CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Stake Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $29,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 336,819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54,914 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,493,000 after acquiring an additional 602,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global stock opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 836.17 and a beta of 1.31. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

