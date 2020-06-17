Centene Corp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.94 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

CNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Centene stock opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 118.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 113.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

