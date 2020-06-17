Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Central European Media Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Central European Media Enterprises stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Central European Media Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $938.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05.

Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Central European Media Enterprises had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Central European Media Enterprises by 2,269.1% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 465,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 445,636 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Central European Media Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,120,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 426,175 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Central European Media Enterprises by 1,165.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 376,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 347,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About Central European Media Enterprises

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It broadcasts a total of 31 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels. The company also develops and produces content for television channels; and provides television content through various portals, including Voyo, a subscription video-on-demand service, and advertising supported catch-up services on its Websites, as well as operates a portfolio of digital media products that complement its news programming and other television station-related brands.

