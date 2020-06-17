Centric Brands (NASDAQ:CTRC) Shares Down 33.3%

Centric Brands Inc (NASDAQ:CTRC)’s share price was down 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 9,091,200 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 1,724% from the average daily volume of 498,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Centric Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Centric Brands by 40.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 77,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Centric Brands by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Centric Brands Company Profile

Centric Brands Inc designs, produces, manages, and builds kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel, and distributes its products across various retail and digital channels in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel.

