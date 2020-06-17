Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $10.65, but opened at $11.20. Change Healthcare shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 4,821,554 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHNG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 298.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Change Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

