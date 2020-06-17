ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $364.78 million, a PE ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $681,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,970.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ECOM. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,267 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.