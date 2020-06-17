Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Position Trimmed by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,635 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,024 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,686,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 104,411 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of CLDT opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The company has a market cap of $340.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.61 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 3.42%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

