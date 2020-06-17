Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)’s share price rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.20, approximately 666,794 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,647,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.08.

CHEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chefs’ Warehouse from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $593.97 million, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.36). Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $375.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

