China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

China Marine Food Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CMFO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.03. China Marine Food Group shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 1,822 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

China Marine Food Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMFO)

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products.

