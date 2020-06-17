Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) traded down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63, 1,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 221% from the average session volume of 429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LFSYY)

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities to luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons in Hong Kong.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.