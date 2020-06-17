CIBC Boosts West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target to C$53.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

WFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$40.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

WFT opened at C$43.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$39.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.95. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$21.60 and a 1-year high of C$66.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.50.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 2.7999998 EPS for the current year.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

