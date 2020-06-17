Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $34.85 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 43,623 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $2,004,000. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 91,384 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $78,082,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,500.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 54,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day moving average is $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

