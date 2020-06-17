Cidel Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $95,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.52. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.