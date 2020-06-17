CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Shares Up 0.8%

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.13, 1,151,081 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,159,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIT. ValuEngine upgraded CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.88.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

In related news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares in the company, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 71,850 shares of company stock worth $999,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CIT Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in CIT Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CIT Group by 263.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 292,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 211,878 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CIT Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CIT Group Company Profile (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

