Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,818 Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Plantronics worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 363.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 269,740 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $539.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.02. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $17.81.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 47.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plantronics Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.57.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

