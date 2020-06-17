Citigroup Inc. Buys 9,766 Shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) by 84.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 4.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 11.1% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 33,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWF opened at $10.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $12.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

