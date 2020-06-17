Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MTS Systems were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MTS Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in MTS Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in MTS Systems by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MTSC opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. MTS Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. MTS Systems had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $211.46 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTSC. ValuEngine cut MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Sidoti raised MTS Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MTS Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of MTS Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About MTS Systems

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

