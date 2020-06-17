Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in SpartanNash by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,756,000 after purchasing an additional 91,744 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 753,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 174,482 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 696,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 581,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SpartanNash by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 515,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after buying an additional 23,253 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SPTN. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

SPTN stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. SpartanNash Co has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $670.07 million, a P/E ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.83.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.