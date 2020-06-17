Citigroup Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,966,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

