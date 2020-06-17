Citigroup Inc. Trims Position in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 83.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 65,141 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com in the first quarter valued at $190,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.59.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.24 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

